Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open for 2 way traffic

Ramban, Aug 26: The Srinagar - Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light-medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Saturday.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said despite a light spell of rain Saturday morning the highway remained open and hundreds of light medium passenger vehicles plied on either side of the highway without any interruption.
They said the movement of traffic remained slow on single-lane road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar Cafeteria due to the breakdown of 15 heavy vehicles between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
Officials said heavy vehicles heading towards Kashmir at a slow pace on single-lane road stretches between Nashri and Banihal.
Meanwhile, the traffic department has issued a fresh advisory for Sunday starting that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, the highway would remain open for two-way traffic of light, medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Vehicles for Jammu.
They said light & medium vehicles would be allowed to ply on priority on Sunday.
They said after assessing traffic road conditions heavy vehicles would be allowed from Qaziqund, Kashmir towards Jammu on Sunday.