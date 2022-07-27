Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open for traffic

Ramban, July 26: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath yatris, private cars, and passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) on Tuesday.
Traffic officials said that the Amarnath convoy that left for two base camps in Kashmir from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu crossed the Ramban-Banihal stretch of the highway on Tuesday morning.
They said that the vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was moving smoothly and without interruption from Nashri Tunnel to Navyug Tunnel at Banihal.
Load carriers carrying essential commodities were moving from Jammu to Srinagar and the passenger vehicles and the LMVs crossed before the HMVs were allowed to move from Jakhani Uhampur towards Kashmir on the highway.
Authorities permitted two-way traffic of passenger LMVs with some conditions on the highway.
Traffic officials said that hundreds of HMVs carrying essential commodities, diesel, petrol, and LPG tankers were heading toward Kashmir.
However, commuters and drivers complained that they remained stuck in traffic at several places during the day and in the evening.
The Meteorological Department has predicted rain across J&K for a few days.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police Department issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath yatris, private cars, passenger LMVs and for the one-way traffic of HMVs for Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday.
The cut-off timing for the LMVs and private cars has been fixed from 7:30 am to 11:30 am and for Nagrota, Jammu, and Jakhani, Udhampur from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed from 11:30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund.
They advised the operators of private cars and other passengers of LMVs to use the Jawahar Tunnel route up to 2 pm.
HMVs would be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday afternoon.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar and Jammu have been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic on Wednesday.