Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open for vehicular traffic movement

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Sunday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for 28 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban and closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles are plied on either side of the highway. They said heavy vehicles are crossing the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards Kashmir.