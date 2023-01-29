Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open for vehicular traffic movement

Ramban, Jan 29: The Srinagar -Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Sunday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Sunday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for 28 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban and closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles are plied on either side of the highway. They said heavy vehicles are crossing the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that the MeT department has predicted rain and snow for next few days and there is a chances of road blockade people are advised not to travel on highway without confirming the status of road from Traffic Control Units of Srinagar, Jammu and Ramban.
However, subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Monday morning.
TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Monday morning.
The cut-off timings have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur for Srinagar-bound Light Motor Vehicles. The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound Light Motor Vehicles have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund, Kashmir on Monday. Security Forces are advised not to ply against the advisory because of narrow carriage ways between Nashri –Banihal.