Srinagar-Jammu National highway remains open

Ramban, Oct 15 : Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Kashmir on Saturday.
However, traffic officials in Ramban told Greater Kashmir that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places due to the road repair works , livestock movement of nomads and breakdowns of 14 HMVs at various locations between Nashri and Banihal.
They said despite slow movement hundreds of light medium and heavy vehicles plied for their respective destinations.
They said hundreds of Oil, gas tankers and trucks carrying essential supplies for valley Kashmir are still crossing Nashri –Ramban stretch of the highway towards Kashmir in slow pace.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Saturday the Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for four hours and 57 minutes at Ramban , Mehar, Wagon due to the filling of pot holes and macadamization and blockage of Chenani- Nashri tunnel.
They said vehicular traffic also remained slow due to the breakdown of 14 HMVs at various locations besides nomadic livestock movement between the Nashri and Banihal sectors on the highway. On the other hand commuters and drivers complained that they remain stuck at various places in long queues due to narrow road stretches.
SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said that the movement of traffic is slow on NH-44 due to the livestock movement of nomads at Panthyal.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic Police department has issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that private passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) stopped at Qazigund, Kashmir would be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation Sunday morning.
They said the cut-off timings for Srinagar bound light motor vehicles from Nagrota Jammu is fixed from 6 am to 10 am and from Jakhani Udhampur from 7 am to 11 am and for Jammu bound LMVs cut off timings from Zig Qazigund is fixed 7 am to 10 am.
They said no vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut-off timings.
They advised security forces not to ply against the convoy because of traffic congestion on the highway.