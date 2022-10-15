Srinagar-Jammu National highway remains open

Ramban, Oct 15 : Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Kashmir on Saturday.

However, traffic officials in Ramban told Greater Kashmir that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places due to the road repair works , livestock movement of nomads and breakdowns of 14 HMVs at various locations between Nashri and Banihal.