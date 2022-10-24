Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, Oct 24 : The only all-weather strategic Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Jammu on Monday.

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Monday, Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for two hours and 58 minutes due to road accidents at Flatta, Udhampur, and the closure of the Chenani –Nashri tunnel.