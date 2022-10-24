Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, Oct 24 : The only all-weather strategic Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles for Jammu on Monday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Monday, Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for two hours and 58 minutes due to road accidents at Flatta, Udhampur, and the closure of the Chenani –Nashri tunnel.
Traffic officials in Ramban said the most vulnerable Mehar –Ramban stretch of the highway remained open for scheduled traffic on Monday however the vehicular traffic remained slow at a few places due to the breakdown of vehicles and nomads, livestock seasonal migration through the highway.
They said Heavy Medium Vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir are heading towards Jammu without any interruption through the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic Police department has issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that private passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) stopped at Jakhani Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation Tuesday morning.
The cut-off has been fixed for Srinagar bound LMVs from Nagrota Jammu from 9 am to 11 am from Udhampur from 10 am to 12 pm.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs vehicles from Qazigund have been fixed from 9 am to 11 am on Monday.
No vehicle shall be allowed to move before and after cut-off timings the advisory said.