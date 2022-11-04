Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, Nov 4: Vehicular traffic on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway is moving smoothly and without interruption from Nashri tunnel to Banihal Qazigund tunnels.
Load carriers carrying essential commodities are moving from Jammu to Srinagar passenger and Light Motor Vehicles have crossed Chenani- Nashri and Banihal- Qazigund tunnels before heavy vehicles were allowed to move on the highway authorities have permitted two way traffic of passenger Light Motor Vetches with some conditions on the highway.
Traffic officials regulating traffic on the highway said that the highway witnessed heavy rush of traffic.
They said hundreds of load carriers carrying commodities for Kashmir crossed Banihal Qazigund tunnel and hundreds are still moving towards Kashmir although at snails pace.