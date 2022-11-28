Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, Nov 28: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one -way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Monday.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5pm, Monday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for two hours and 53 minutes due to closure of Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.
The movement of traffic remains slow at few places due to breakdown of vehicles.
Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light and medium vehicles plied on either side of the highway.
They said heavy vehicles (trucks) released from Jakhani Udhampur towards Kashmir are heading towards Kashmir without any interruption.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs, would be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, on Tuesday.
Traffic Control Unit Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Tuesday.