Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, Dec 31: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for vehicular traffic movement on Friday, while as per a Traffic Department advisory the road will remain open on Saturday.
Officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban told Greater Kashmir that vehicular traffic on Jammu Srinagar National highway plied smoothly from both sides of the road.
They said as per the advisory issued by traffic police headquarters Srinagar and Jammu, “subject to fair weather and better road conditions Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to ply on both sides, whereas heavy motor vehicles shall be allowed to ply towards Kashmir on Saturday on the National Highway”.
The cut off has been fixed for Srinagar bound LMVs from Nagrota Jammu 5 am to 12 pm from Udhampur 6 am to 1 pm.
The cut off timings for Jammu bound LMVs vehicles from Qazigund has been fixed 6 am to 1 pm on Saturday.
No vehicle shall be allowed to move before or after the fixed cut off timings.
“TCU Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing heavy motor vehicles towards Kashmir on Saturday morning,” the advisory said.