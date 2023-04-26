Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, Apr 26: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Wednesday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm the highway remained blocked for two hours and 45 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for one hour and 55 minutes due to closure of Banihal-Qazigund(Navyug) tunnel and for 45 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
They further said movement of traffic remains slow due to the breakdown of four heavy Vehicles and on foot movement nomads and their livestock at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed Nashri-Banihal sector of highway for their respective destinations.
They said Heavy Vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir are crossing the Banihal –Ramban sector toward Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.