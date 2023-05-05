Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, May 5: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Friday.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow at various bottlenecks due breakdown of vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock. Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Friday the highway remained blocked for four hours and 4 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for two hours and 26 minutes due to the closure of the of Banihal-Qazigund tunnel, for one hour 10 minutes due to the closure of the of Chenani-Nashri tunnel, for 33 minutes at Dalwass due to the breakdown of the truck middle of the road and for 35 minutes due to filling of potholes at Mehar, Ramban.
They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of nine heavy vehicles and due to foot movement . Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed Nashri-Banihal sector of highway for their respective destinations.
They said heavy vehicles released from Jakhani, Udhampur are crossing the Banihal –Ramban sector toward Jammu at a slow pace on the highway. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Saturday morning.