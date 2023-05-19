Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, May 19: The Srinagar - Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Friday.
However, commuters and vehicle operators complained that they remained stuck in traffic jams at various places between Nashri and Banihal stretch of the highway during the day.
Some valley-based commuters Rakesh Bhat and AK Koul informed Greater Kashmir that they remained stuck in traffic congestion at various places between Ramsu and Banihal.
They said it took four hours to cover the 20 km stretch from Ramsu to Banihal during the day on Friday.
Vehicle operators complained that they remain stuck in traffic congestions at various places including Mehar, Ramban, Seri, Ramsu, Sherbibi, Shagan, and Banihal due to narrow road stretches.
However, official sources said that a few trucks breakdown on the National Highway has caused traffic jams besides the upgradation of the highway and nomad's seasonal migration with their livestock is hindering the smooth inflow of vehicular traffic on the highway is getting hampered in this sector of the highway due to which vehicles remained stuck in long queues for some time.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Friday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for two hours and 31 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.
They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of 12 heavy Vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations during the day.
They said heavy vehicles released from Jakhani, Udhampur are still crossing the Chanderkote Banihal sector toward Kashmir at a slow pace on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Saturday morning.