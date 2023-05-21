Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

They said the highway remained blocked for one hour due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel and for 45 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.

They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of 13 heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock. Police and traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal tunnels for their respective destinations during the day.