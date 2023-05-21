Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, May 21: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Sunday. However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Sunday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for one hour and 45 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for one hour due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel and for 45 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of 13 heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock. Police and traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal tunnels for their respective destinations during the day.
They said Heavy Vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir are crossing the Banihal-Ramban sector toward Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Monday morning.