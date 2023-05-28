Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

They said the highway remained blocked for two hours and 15 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel and for 30 minutes due to road restoration works at Dalwass near Nashri. They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of seven heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.