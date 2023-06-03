Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

However, traffic congestion was witnessed at various places between Nashri and Ramban due to road restoration works and due to narrow road stretches at Dalwass, Peera, and Mehar-Cafeteria stretch.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Saturday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for three hours and 16 minutes. They said the highway remained blocked for two hours due to road restoration work at Dalwass Passi and for one hour and three minutes due to closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.