Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, June 3: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles on Saturday.
However, traffic congestion was witnessed at various places between Nashri and Ramban due to road restoration works and due to narrow road stretches at Dalwass, Peera, and Mehar-Cafeteria stretch.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Saturday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for three hours and 16 minutes. They said the highway remained blocked for two hours due to road restoration work at Dalwass Passi and for one hour and three minutes due to closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of two heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations during the day. They said Kashmir bound Heavy Vehicles were not released from Jakhani, Udhampur due to road restoration work at Dalwass on Saturday.
On the other hand vehicle operators and commuters complained that they remained stuck in traffic jams on both sides of Dalwass Passi Saturday morning and in the afternoon. They said that sometimes vehicles get stuck in mud and slush leading to traffic jams.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Sunday morning.