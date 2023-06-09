Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, June 9: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic for heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Friday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, the highway remained blocked for five hours and 34 minutes. They said the highway remained blocked for two hours and 18 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel and for one hour and 51 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, for one hour and 25 minutes due to the filling of potholes at Dalwass and Cafeteria.
They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of six heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium and heavy vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations during the day.
They said heavy traffic flow was witnessed on the highway. The officials said Heavy Vehicles released from Jakhani, Udhampur are still crossing the Ramban-Banihal sector of the highway at a slow pace. They said Friday evening a fresh spell of rain lashed the area however the highway remain open.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Saturday morning. Earlier authorities said Jammu Srinagar National Highway will remain closed for all types of vehicles from 10 pm, Friday up to 6 am Saturday for necessary repair and maintenance works between Nashri and Banihal.