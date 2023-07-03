Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, July 3: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims, light and medium passenger vehicles, and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Monday.
However, traffic movement remained slow at several narrow roads stretches between Nashri and Banihal.
Police and traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims, private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal tunnels for their respective destinations till late Monday evening.
They said Heavy Vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir are crossing the Banihal -Ramban sector toward Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.
Earlier, Monday morning a landslide hit the road near Kunfer, Chanderkote, however, the movement of traffic was not affected as the traffic was diverted through another tube.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Amarnath Yatra vehicles, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation highway, Tuesday morning.