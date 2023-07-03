Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

They said Heavy Vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir are crossing the Banihal -Ramban sector toward Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.

Earlier, Monday morning a landslide hit the road near Kunfer, Chanderkote, however, the movement of traffic was not affected as the traffic was diverted through another tube.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Amarnath Yatra vehicles, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation highway, Tuesday morning.