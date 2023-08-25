Srinagar-Jammu national highway remains open

However, traffic officials said the movement of traffic remained slow on single-lane road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar Cafeteria due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway. They said the highway remained open and hundreds of light medium passenger vehicles plied on either side of the highway without any interruption.

They said heavy vehicles are still heading towards Jammu at a slow pace on single-lane road stretches between Banihal and Nashri.

Officials at TCU, Ramban said that Jammu Srinagar NH-44 is open for traffic.