Srinagar-Jammu national highway remains open

Ramban, Aug 25: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light-medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Friday.
However, traffic officials said the movement of traffic remained slow on single-lane road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar Cafeteria due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway. They said the highway remained open and hundreds of light medium passenger vehicles plied on either side of the highway without any interruption.
They said heavy vehicles are still heading towards Jammu at a slow pace on single-lane road stretches between Banihal and Nashri.
Officials at TCU, Ramban said that Jammu Srinagar NH-44 is open for traffic.
Notably Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) except for security force and passenger Light Motor Vehicles have been playing alternatively between the two capital cities of Union Territory Jammu and Srinagar for a long time due to ongoing construction work of NH-44 between Udhampur and Banihal.
Private cars and passenger light motor vehicles (LMVs) were allowed on both sides to play on highways that too with cut-off timings fixed by the traffic department.
The ongoing construction work of NH-44 between Nashri and Banihal has been causing huge inconvenience to vehicle operators and commuters apart from traffic jams on the narrow road stretch at different places between Nashri and Banihal on the highway.