Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, Oct 15 : The Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium and heavy vehicles. The movement of traffic remained slow between the Nashri and Banihal sectors on Sunday.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the Highway in Ramban informed that the highway remains open however, the movement of traffic remains slow at a few places due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and due to single-lane road stretches between Nashri and Banihal tunnels in Ramban district on the highway.
Officials said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, medium vehicles and heavy load carriers plied on either side of the highway during the day. Traffic authorities said the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles, and large-scale on-foot movement of nomads and their livestock besides single Lane Road stretches between Nashri and Banihal.
They once again advised passenger light vehicle operators to prefer journey on Jammu Srinagar NH-44, they time only and avoid journey on highway during the night as a large-scale movement of nomads from valley Kashmir towards Jammu may cause traffic congestion and, inconvenience to the commuters.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Medium and Heavy Vehicles would be allowed to move on either side Monday morning.
People are advised to undertake journeys on NH-44 only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban on Monday morning.