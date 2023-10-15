Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, Oct 15 : The Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium and heavy vehicles. The movement of traffic remained slow between the Nashri and Banihal sectors on Sunday.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the Highway in Ramban informed that the highway remains open however, the movement of traffic remains slow at a few places due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and due to single-lane road stretches between Nashri and Banihal tunnels in Ramban district on the highway.