Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

However, traffic authorities said the movement of traffic remains slow at several places due to the breakdown of a few Heavy Vehicles and due to single lane road stretches and poor surface conditions of the road at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Magarkote, Nachlana between Nashri and Banihal tunnels in Ramban district on the highway.

Traffic officials said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, medium vehicles and heavy load carriers plied on either side of the highway during the day.

They said heavy load carriers including oil and LPG tankers allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur this morning had crossed Ramban-Banihal . The apple-laden trucks are heading towards Jammu and other parts of the country at a slow pace on the highway between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district.