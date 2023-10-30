Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, Oct 30: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium and heavy vehicles on Monday.
However, traffic authorities said the movement of traffic remains slow at several places due to the breakdown of a few Heavy Vehicles and due to single lane road stretches and poor surface conditions of the road at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Magarkote, Nachlana between Nashri and Banihal tunnels in Ramban district on the highway.
Traffic officials said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, medium vehicles and heavy load carriers plied on either side of the highway during the day.
They said heavy load carriers including oil and LPG tankers allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur this morning had crossed Ramban-Banihal . The apple-laden trucks are heading towards Jammu and other parts of the country at a slow pace on the highway between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district.
They said vehicles are heading towards their respective destinations in Kashmir and Jammu in a regulated manner on highways.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Tuesday morning. People are advised to undertake journeys on NH-44 only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.