Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban, Dec 19: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light medium and heavy vehicles.

However, passenger vehicle operators were advised to prefer journeys on the highway only during the daytime and avoid journeys during the night due to apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban to Banihal, traffic authoress said.

Authorities said that the traffic movement remained slow on highway due to the breakdown of heavy vehicles. It also remained slow due to single road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Magarkote, Nachlana and at other places due to poor road surface condition between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.

Traffic officials in Ramban informed that hundreds of light medium and heavy vehicles have crossed the Nashri and Banihal tunnels till late this evening.

They said that highway is open and vehicles are heading towards their respective destinations in Kashmir and Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, light medium and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of highway.

Passenger vehicle operators are advised to prefer journeys on Srinagar Jammu only during the daytime and avoid journeys during the night due to apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban –Banihal.

They further advised commuters to undertake journeys on high way only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.