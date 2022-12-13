Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open for traffic

Ramban, Dec 13: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger light motor vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Tuesday.
However, traffic officials said, during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Wednesday the Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for one hour due to closure of the Banihal-Qaziqund tunnel and due to earth cutting at Wagon Banihal.
They said the movement of traffic remained slow due to breakdown of vehicles at a few places on the highway.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of light motor vehicles including heavy and medium load carriers crossed Banihal-Nashri sector of highway towards their respective destinations.
They said heavy traffic moved without any interruption towards Jammu.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic Police department has issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance private cars passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation Wednesday morning.