Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open for traffic

Ramban, May 30: Despite inclement weather and intermittent rains, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Tuesday.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow due to slippery road conditions at various four-lane construction sites between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said despite intermittent rains hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations at a slow pace.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Tuesday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for three hours and 8 minutes. They said the highway remained blocked for two hours and 10 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for one hour and 45 minutes due to road restoration work at Dalwass near Nashri.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Wednesday morning.