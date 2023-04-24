Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains partially open

Ramban, Apr 24: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained partially open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Monday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm the highway remained blocked for five hours and 47 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for three hours and 32 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, for one hour and 30 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel, and for 45 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban respectively.
They further said the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of three heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock. Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.
They said Heavy Vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir are crossing the Banihal –Ramban sector toward Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44, Tuesday morning.