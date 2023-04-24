Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains partially open

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm the highway remained blocked for five hours and 47 minutes.

They said the highway remained blocked for three hours and 32 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, for one hour and 30 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel, and for 45 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban respectively.