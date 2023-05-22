Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains partially open for traffic

However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm Monday Jammu Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for four hours and 36 minutes.

They said the highway remained blocked for one hour and 20 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for three hours and 16 minutes due to the blockade of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel. They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of nine heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.