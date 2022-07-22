Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopens

The vehicular traffic movement was disrupted on several occasions since Wednesday morning due to landslides and shooting stones following monsoon rains on Wednesday and Thursday morning in the Ramban district.

Deputy Superintendent of traffic police National Highway, Ramban, Parul Bharadwaj, said that vehicular traffic was resumed Friday morning after remaining suspended Thursday night due to the triggering of shooting stones and accumulation of debris on road at Mahad, near Ramban.