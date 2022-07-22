Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopens

Ramban, July 22: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway reopened for two-way traffic for light motor vehicles and one-way traffic for heavy motor vehicles after all the stranded vehicles were cleared from the road on Friday morning.
The vehicular traffic movement was disrupted on several occasions since Wednesday morning due to landslides and shooting stones following monsoon rains on Wednesday and Thursday morning in the Ramban district.
Deputy Superintendent of traffic police National Highway, Ramban, Parul Bharadwaj, said that vehicular traffic was resumed Friday morning after remaining suspended Thursday night due to the triggering of shooting stones and accumulation of debris on road at Mahad, near Ramban.
He said road restoration work was hampered during the night however it was restarted early hours of Friday morning by the concerned agency, NHAI, and a single road stretch was prepared and traffic was resumed on the highway.
He said after clearing stranded vehicles on both sides of Mehar, the convoy of Shari Amarnath pilgrims who were stopped and accommodated at SASB Yatri Niwas Chanderkote on Thursday was allowed to move towards Kashmir Friday morning on priority.
He said after that scheduled two-way traffic of LMVs was allowed to move towards their respective destinations.
Traffic officials at Traffic Control Unit Udhampur said the oil, gas tankers, and heavy medium vehicles carrying essential commodities for the valley of Kashmir were also allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani Udhampur in the afternoon.
Traffic officials at Ramban said the convoy of Heavy Motor Vehicles is crossing Mehad cafeteria Morh stretch towards Kashmir without any interruption.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir, traffic Police department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions passenger Light Motor Vehicles, and private cars shall be allowed from both sides whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed from Qaziqund Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Saturday.
Traffic control units of Srinagar and Jammu have been asked to contact traffic control unit Ramban before releasing the traffic.