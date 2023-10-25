Srinagar-Jammu National Highway | Sajjad Shaheen concerned over frequent traffic jams

Banihal, Oct 25 : The J&K National Conference (JKNC) leader and District President Ramban Sajjad Shaheen has expressed serious concern over frequent traffic jamming on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) particularly on the Banihal -Nashri stretch.
In a statement, he said that massive traffic jams are being witnessed between Banihal and Nashri stretch of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway frequently during the last two weeks due to which trucks, passenger vehicles and private cars remain stuck in long queues for hours together.
“People living across the State especially in Kashmir, Banihal and Ramban have been left at the mercy of landslides that disrupt traffic on the only all-weather road, which connects the valley with rest of the country,” Shaheen said.
He further said that the mismanagement and lack of coordination among the traffic police posted all along the National Highway has completely failed to regulate smooth flow of traffic on the roads as daily road commuters and pubic in general has to remain stranded in traffic jams for hours together right from dusk to dawn especially between Banihal and Nashri stretch of highway causing grave inconvenience to students, patients, employees, traders and transporters.
The NC leader has appealed to the Lieutenant Governor led administration to come to people’s rescue and ask the concerned authorities to take remedial steps and evolve a proper mechanism in coordination with the stakeholders so that the people are taken out of this highway crisis.