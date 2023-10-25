Srinagar-Jammu National Highway | Sajjad Shaheen concerned over frequent traffic jams

In a statement, he said that massive traffic jams are being witnessed between Banihal and Nashri stretch of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway frequently during the last two weeks due to which trucks, passenger vehicles and private cars remain stuck in long queues for hours together.

“People living across the State especially in Kashmir, Banihal and Ramban have been left at the mercy of landslides that disrupt traffic on the only all-weather road, which connects the valley with rest of the country,” Shaheen said.