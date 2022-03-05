Srinagar-Jammu National Highway | Shooting stones damage temporary iron tunnel; traffic restored

Ramban, Mar 5: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway was restored for stranded traffic after remaining closed for several hours at Panthyal on Saturday. Police report said heavy rocks, boulders, shooting stones and landslides triggered and caused extensive damage to a temporary tunnel built by NHAI on the Highway at Panthyal Saturday morning.
The landslide halted and blocked the movement of vehicular traffic for more than 12 hours on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Panthyal falling under Ramsu police jurisdiction in Ramban district on Saturday.
Men, machinery and heavy cranes were deputed by the contractor company of NHAI from other work sites and locations for clearing the Highway from the rocks, boulders, debris and damaged heavy iron girders from the highway Saturday morning.
Hundreds of vehicles, load carriers, buses, taxis and private cars remained stuck on both sides of the landslide hit Panthyal and at other places on the highway till the road was cleared from landslides at 2 pm.
It took more than 12 hours for the road maintenance agency to clear the landslide from the highway.
After its clearance, traffic jams were also witnessed on the highway between Magarkote- Banihal and Ramban- Kelamorh as every vehicle operator was in a hurry to go ahead from another passing vehicle to reach his destination.
Traffic officers at Traffic Police Headquarter National Highway Ramban said the Jammu- Srinagar National Highway was opened to clear vehicles stranded on it.
The arterial road which was closed Saturday morning at Panthyal was reopened for traffic on Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, as per Traffic Advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters, subject to fair weather and good road conditions, private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to ply on both sides of highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) will be allowed to move towards Jammu on Sunday.
The cut off timings for Jammu bound private cars, passenger light motor vehicles through Banihal Qazigund tunnel has been fixed from 8am to 12pm from Zig Qazigund.
The cut off timings for Srinagar bound passenger light motor vehicles has been fixed from Nagrota Jammu 8am to 12pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 9am to 1pm.
No vehicle shall be allowed to move before or after the cut off timings.
They said the HMVs stranded between Qazigund and Panthyal shall be allowed towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on National highway on Sunday.