Srinagar-Jammu National Highway | Shooting stones damage temporary iron tunnel; traffic restored

The landslide halted and blocked the movement of vehicular traffic for more than 12 hours on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Panthyal falling under Ramsu police jurisdiction in Ramban district on Saturday.

Men, machinery and heavy cranes were deputed by the contractor company of NHAI from other work sites and locations for clearing the Highway from the rocks, boulders, debris and damaged heavy iron girders from the highway Saturday morning.