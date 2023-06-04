Srinagar-Jammu National highway | Vehicular traffic movement remains disrupted for 15 hours

Ramban, June 4: Vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained disrupted for around 15 hours due to road maintenance works at Dalwass, Ramban, and also due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel on Sunday.
Recent heavy rains have not only brought misery to the people but also caused damage to the road stretch at Dalwass and other places between Nashri and Banihal.
Following incessant rains mud and landslide at Dalwass narrowed road stretches, mud, and slush has compounded the problem causing inconvenience to commuters and vehicle operators for the last many days.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Sunday on highway remained blocked for 14 hours and 46 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for 10 hours and ten hours and 17 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for four hours and 29 minutes due to road restoration work at Dalwass near Nashri.
They further said movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of eight heavy Vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
Due to the closure of the Chenani Nashri tunnel hundreds of vehicles remained stranded after intervals at various places between Udhampur and Chenani and other places.
Commuters and vehicle operators complained that they faced problems and difficulties as they remained stuck for hours together in long queues between Chenani and Udhampur and Nashri and Chanderkote.
However, traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said despite the disruption of traffic at Dalwass hundreds of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles have crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations during the day.
They said Heavy Vehicles released from Jakhani, Udhampur are still crossing the Chanderkote Banihal sector toward Kashmir at a slow pace on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on highway, Monday morning.