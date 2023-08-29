Srinagar-Jammu National Highway witnesses normal traffic flow

Ramban, Aug 29: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Tuesday.
However, officials said that traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of nine heavy vehicles and due to single road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban, and other places between Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
Traffic officials in Ramban said, “Hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector towards their respective destinations without any interruption during the day. Heavy vehicles were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner.”
Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic Police Department advisory for Wednesday said that subject to fair weather and road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side.
“Heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing road and traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday,” it said.