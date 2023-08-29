Srinagar-Jammu National Highway witnesses normal traffic flow

However, officials said that traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of nine heavy vehicles and due to single road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban, and other places between Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

Traffic officials in Ramban said, “Hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector towards their respective destinations without any interruption during the day. Heavy vehicles were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner.”