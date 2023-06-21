Srinagar-Jammu National Highway witnesses traffic jams

The commuters and drivers who remained stuck in traffic congestion at Seri near Ramban Wednesday afternoon said that they remained stuck in traffic congestion at various places between the Banihal and Ramban.

However, traffic authorities said vehicular traffic was disrupted for brief periods due to the breakdown of a few HMVs at Dhalwass, Sherbibi, and some other places.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that due to the huge rush of vehicles, traffic congestion was witnessed at narrow road stretches for brief periods.