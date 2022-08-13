Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban, Aug 13: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Saturday.
Traffic officials said hundreds of vehicles plied towards their respective destinations on the highway.
Meanwhile, as per a fresh advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters, subject to fair weather and better road conditions, LMVs and private cars would be allowed from both sides on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Sunday.
HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur to Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Sunday.
People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar, TCU Jammu, and TCU Ramban on Sunday morning.
The cut-off timing for the LMVs and private cars has been fixed as 7 am to noon from Nagrota, Jammu and 8 am to 1 pm for Jakhani, Udhampur.
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed as 7 am to 12 noon from Qazigund, Kashmir.
No vehicle would be allowed before and after the cut-off timings.
The traffic officials said that after assessing the traffic situation on the road, trucks carrying essential commodities would be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani, Udhampur.
HMVs released from Qazigund were heading towards Jammu on the highway till late Saturday evening.