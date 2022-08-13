Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Meanwhile, as per a fresh advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters, subject to fair weather and better road conditions, LMVs and private cars would be allowed from both sides on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Sunday.

HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur to Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Sunday.

People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar, TCU Jammu, and TCU Ramban on Sunday morning.