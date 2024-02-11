Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban, Feb 11: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Sunday.

The traffic authorities said that the highway remained open but the traffic movement remained slow due to blacktopping work of a road stretch near Nashri and due to single road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Magarkote, Hingni, and Nachlana, and poor road.

Traffic officials at the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri and Banihal tunnels till late Sunday evening.

They said that the highway was open and vehicles were heading towards their respective destinations in Kashmir and Jammu in a regulated manner.

The traffic officials advised the passenger vehicle operators to prefer journeys on the highway only during the daytime and avoid journeys during the night due to apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.

Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police, National Highway, Ramban, Rohit Baskotra said the highway was open for traffic.

However, he advised the vehicle operators and commuters to follow lane discipline.