Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban, Sep 30: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Friday.
Traffic authorities said that during the 34 hours from 5 pm on Thursday to 5 pm on Friday, the highway remained blocked for four and a half hours due to shooting stones at Mahad.
Police and Traffic Police officials monitoring the regulation of traffic at Mehar on the highway said vehicular traffic plied smoothly on both sides of the highway on Friday.
They said hundreds of passenger LMVs crossed the landslide and the shooting stone-prone Mehar Cafeteria Morh for their respective destinations in Srinagar and Jammu in a regulated manner.
For streamlining the traffic and maintaining lane discipline on narrow stretches on the highway, extra traffic and Police personnel were deployed whereas at various places they were seen patrolling on motorcycles and implementing lane discipline on the highway.
SSP Mohita Sharma also holding the additional charge of SSP Traffic National Highway Headquarters Ramban said 8819 vehicles crossed both sides and reached their respective destination from Thursday 6 am to Friday 6 am.
Sharma tweeted that up convoy (for Srinagar) of HMVs was moving smoothly via Mehar stretch maintaining lane discipline
Meanwhile, Traffic Police issued a fresh advisory stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, private cars and passenger LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway while HMVs would be allowed to move from Qazigund, Kashmir.
The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound vehicles have been fixed as 6 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and 7 am to 12 pm from Udhampur.
No vehicle would be allowed to move before and after the cut-off timing
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu and TCU Srinagar have been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.
Security forces have been advised not to ply against the convoy keeping in view traffic congestion and the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal.