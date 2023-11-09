Srinagar-Jammu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban, Nov 9: The only all-weather surface link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Thursday.

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban informed, “The traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of six heavy vehicles; movement of nomad families with their livestock and single road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Magarkote, Nachlana and other places due to poor road surface condition between Nashri and Banihal tunnels on Thursday.”

They said hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles had already crossed the Nashri and Banihal tunnels till late this evening.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, vehicular traffic on Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained suspended for a few hours due to some emergent nature of road construction work in the Nashri area.

Officials at TCU, Ramban late Thursday evening said, “NH-44 is open and vehicles are heading towards their respective destinations in Kashmir and Jammu in a regulated manner.”

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44).

However, passenger vehicle operators have been advised to prefer journeys on NH 44 only during the daytime as the movement of nomads from Kashmir to Jammu may cause inconvenience to the commuters.

Officials further advised commuters to undertake journeys on NH-44 only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban.