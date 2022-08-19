Srinagar-Jammu NH remains open

Ramban, Aug 19: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV) for Jammu only on Friday.
However, the free flow of traffic was disrupted on several occasions due to a single lane and intermittent triggering of stones between Cafeteria Morh, Ramban, and Mehar stretch of the highway.
Traffic officials said that hundreds of vehicles plied towards their respective destinations in Jammu and Srinagar on Friday.
They said HMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir are still crossing the Banihal, Ramban stretch of the highway.
Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic Police Department issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on either side whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur to move towards Kashmir after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Saturday morning.
They advised the people to confirm the status of the road before undertaking journeys from the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) of Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, and Ramban on Saturday morning.