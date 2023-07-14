Srinagar-Jammu NH remains open

Traffic authorities said the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of nine heavy vehicles and due to the single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, highway Ramban and at other places between Nashri and Banihal on the highway. Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of light medium vehicles carrying Amarnath Yatri, tourists, private cars, and passenger vehicles plied on either side of the highway without any interruption.

They said heavy vehicles released from Jakhani, Udhampur are heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner on highway.