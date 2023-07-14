Srinagar-Jammu NH remains open

Ramban, July 14: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims, tourists, and passenger light-medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Friday.
Traffic authorities said the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of nine heavy vehicles and due to the single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, highway Ramban and at other places between Nashri and Banihal on the highway. Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of light medium vehicles carrying Amarnath Yatri, tourists, private cars, and passenger vehicles plied on either side of the highway without any interruption.
They said heavy vehicles released from Jakhani, Udhampur are heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner on highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued an advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions vehicles ferrying Amarnath pilgrims, tourists, and private cars. Passenger light vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.
They said after assessing the road and traffic situation heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu on Saturday. They said no heavy vehicle would be allowed to move towards Jammu after 7 pm Saturday.
The cut-off timing for valley-bound private cars, light-medium passenger vehicles, other than Amarnath Yatra, and tourists have been fixed at 6 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 7 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur. The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound passenger light-medium vehicles has been fixed from 11-30 am to 2 pm on Saturday. No vehicle would be allowed to move before or after the fixed cut-off timings.