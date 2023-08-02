Srinagar-Jammu NH remains open

Ramban, Aug 1: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Tuesday.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic was slow at single-lane road stretches on and along the construction sites between Nashri and Banihal sector of the highway.
“Similarly, the breakdown of a few HMVs between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway slowed down the movement of traffic on the single-lane road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar Cafeteria,” they said.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that the highway remained open and hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway without any interruption.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather, vehicles ferrying Amarnath Yatris and other LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway.
They said that after assessing the road and traffic situation, HMVs would be allowed to ply towards Jammu from Srinagar on Wednesday.