Srinagar-Jammu NH remains partially open

Ramban, June 27: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of private cars, passenger light motor vehicles, and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Tuesday.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow at a few places between Nashri and Banihal on Tuesday due to narrow road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban, and other places.
Traffic officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban and Udhampur said that Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) from Qaziqund (Kashmir) headed towards Jammu without any interruption on the highway.
Traffic officials here said subject to fair weather and better road conditions passenger Light Motor Vehicles, and private cars would be allowed to move to their respective destinations with fixed cut-off timings on Wednesday.
They said Heavy Motor Vehicles would be allowed to move toward Kashmir after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday morning.
Traffic Control Unit Jammu (TCU) and Srinagar shall liaison with TCU Ramban before allowing the traffic.
Earlier on Monday vehicular traffic on the highway remained suspended for around 10 hours due to a landslide and shooting stones on the Mehar -Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.