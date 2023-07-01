Srinagar-Jammu NH remains partially open

Ramban, July 1: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles convoy of Amarnath Yatra and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Saturday.
However, traffic authorities said traffic movement remained slow due to single-lane roads at Dalwass and on the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch and due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles between Nashri and Banihal on the Srinagar Jammu Highway.
They said heavy vehicles from Qazigund, Kashmir crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector of the highway at a slow pace and were heading towards Jammu without any interruption.
A senior officer of Traffic Police Headquarter National Highway Ramban informed Greater Kashmir that subject to fair weather and good road conditions Amarnath Yatra, private cars, and passenger light-medium vehicles shall be allowed to ply on either side of Jammu Srinagar NH-44.
He said after assessing the road and traffic situation heavy vehicles would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir on Sunday.