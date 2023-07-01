Srinagar-Jammu NH remains partially open

However, traffic authorities said traffic movement remained slow due to single-lane roads at Dalwass and on the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch and due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles between Nashri and Banihal on the Srinagar Jammu Highway.

They said heavy vehicles from Qazigund, Kashmir crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector of the highway at a slow pace and were heading towards Jammu without any interruption.