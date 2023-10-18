Srinagar-Jammu NH reopens for 2-way traffic

The only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with other parts of the country was closed, following heavy rains and landslides at Dhalwass and Mehar-Cafeteria stretch near Ramban besides due to shooting stones at Trishul Morh and other places late Monday night.

However, the movement of traffic was restored after the concerned agency National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) cleared the road on Tuesday. But due to heavy downpour, it was blocked again due to landslides and mudslides at Dalwass and the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.

After the improvement in weather this morning, NHAI pressed its men and machinery to clear the land and mudslides at both places and make the road traffic worthy.