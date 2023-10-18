Srinagar-Jammu NH reopens for 2-way traffic

Ramban, Oct 18: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, after having remained blocked for around 34 hours, reopened for two-way traffic on Wednesday morning,
The only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with other parts of the country was closed, following heavy rains and landslides at Dhalwass and Mehar-Cafeteria stretch near Ramban besides due to shooting stones at Trishul Morh and other places late Monday night.
However, the movement of traffic was restored after the concerned agency National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) cleared the road on Tuesday. But due to heavy downpour, it was blocked again due to landslides and mudslides at Dalwass and the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.
After the improvement in weather this morning, NHAI pressed its men and machinery to clear the land and mudslides at both places and make the road traffic worthy.
Traffic authorities said, “Vehicular traffic movement on the highway was restored after 33 hours and 35 minutes this morning.”
The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said that stranded Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to move to their respective destinations on priority.
They said that after clearing stranded traffic, heavy vehicles, stopped at Jakhani-Udhampur, were allowed to move toward Kashmir.
“Hundreds of load carriers, oil and gas tankers carrying essential supplies were heading towards Kashmir while the fruit-laden trucks were heading towards Jammu and other destinations. However, vehicles were moving at a slow pace due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and due to single-lane traffic at Dalwass and Mehar cafeteria between the Nashri and Banihal tunnels,” they said.
Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs and heavy load carriers (trucks) would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway.
“LMVs operators are advised to prefer journeys on the highway, during the daytime and avoid journeys during night hours as the movement of nomads from Kashmir valley towards Jammu may cause inconvenience to the commuters,” the advisory said.