Srinagar-Jammu NH to remain closed today for repair work

Ramban, June 22: On the directions of the government for undertaking necessary repair works and for clearing bottlenecks between Nashri and Banihal tunnels, Srinagar Jammu National Highway shall remain closed for every type of vehicular traffic movement except medical emergency vehicles from 6 am Friday till 6 am Saturday.
Traffic authorities said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been directed by the Government to undertake necessary repair and maintenance works between Nashri and Banihal, for this purpose, vehicular traffic will remain suspended on Friday.
They said no light vehicle or heavy vehicle except medical emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply on NH-44 between Nashri Tunnel-Navyuga Tunnel and vice-versa from 6 am, Friday till 6 am, Saturday morning. “People are requested to adhere to the traffic advisory,” officials said.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam said to ensure urgent repair and maintenance works by the NHAI, no traffic will be allowed to ply between Chenani –Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund tunnels on Friday.