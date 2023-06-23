Srinagar-Jammu NH to remain closed today for repair work

Traffic authorities said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been directed by the Government to undertake necessary repair and maintenance works between Nashri and Banihal, for this purpose, vehicular traffic will remain suspended on Friday.

They said no light vehicle or heavy vehicle except medical emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply on NH-44 between Nashri Tunnel-Navyuga Tunnel and vice-versa from 6 am, Friday till 6 am, Saturday morning. “People are requested to adhere to the traffic advisory,” officials said.