Srinagar Police arrest youth for allegedly promoting enmity, insulting religion

Srinagar, Aug 01: A youth from Banihal area of Chenab Valley has been booked for allegedly promoting enmity and insulting religion in Kashmir capital Srinagar, reports said today.
Muthair Dar, son of Abdul Rashid Dar, a resident of Mahoo Banihal was arrested by Srinagar police after his video went viral on social media against some spiritual places in Kashmir, reported news agency KDC.
A complaint was lodged at police station Shergari and subsequently Srinagar police swung into action and arrested the person from Banihal, it said.
A police officer confirmed and said Muthair Dar has been booked under FIR no 45 under section 153-A and 295 of Indian Penal code at PS Shergari and further investigation is on.