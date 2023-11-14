SSP chairs crime review meeting in Ramban

Ramban, Nov 14: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) chaired a crime review meeting at the District Police Office, Ramban on Tuesday.

Police sources said SSP, Mohita Sharma chaired the meeting at District Police office Ramban.

The meeting was attended by ASP, Gaurav Mahajan, DySP, Headquarters Om Parkash, DySP, Vikar Bhat, SDPO, Banihal Ajay Jamwal including Station House Officers and In charge Police Posts of the district.

During the meeting, SSP took stock of the progress of the various under investigation and trial cases in District Ramban.

SSP gave on-the-spot directions regarding ensuring the quality of investigation and ensuring that the cases are rigorously followed at the trial level and insisted that the officers conclude the investigation on merits.

SSP also stressed the use of technological advancements to ensure effective investigation and trial.

NDPS/ ULAP Act-related cases were discussed in detail and focus was given to connecting backwards and forward linkages. On-spot Supervisory directions were also issued to officers by SSP.

Apart from this, focus was also given to tracing missing persons, arresting absconders, to keeping surveillance over mischievous elements in society.