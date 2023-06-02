SSP Traffic National Highway assumes charge

Ramban, June 2: Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Baksotra who was recently transferred from district Poonch, assumed charge of SSP, Traffic National Highway (NHW), Ramban on Friday.
The handing over of the charge of SSP NHW Ramban was conducted in a special ceremony in the office of SSP NHW Ramban in the presence of senior police officers and print and electronic media. The outgoing SSP Mohita Sharma, briefed the incumbent officer regarding the various challenges regarding the maintenance of smooth traffic on NH-44 and other districts of the jurisdictions. The outgoing officer wished him success in the future.