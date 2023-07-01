Status of routine immunisation programme reviewed in Doda

The meeting was attended Deputy CMO, Dr. Om Kumar Bhagat; District Immunization Officer, Dr. Versha Sharma; DMEIO, Shiv Pal Singh; DMEO NHM, C K Shan; VCCM, Priyanka Manhas; Attu (HE), Mohd Shafi; Head Phst Rishi Pandita and BMEO Ghat, Mashhood Latif while BMOs attended the meeting through virtual mode.

The CMO took a detailed review of the latest status of the routine immunization and achievements thereof including category wise and block wise vaccination.