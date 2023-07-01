Status of routine immunisation programme reviewed in Doda

Doda, July 1: To review the status of Routine Immunization in the District, the Chief Medical Officer Doda, Dr. Ab Hamid Zargar convened a meeting in his office chamber.
The meeting was attended Deputy CMO, Dr. Om Kumar Bhagat; District Immunization Officer, Dr. Versha Sharma; DMEIO, Shiv Pal Singh; DMEO NHM, C K Shan; VCCM, Priyanka Manhas; Attu (HE), Mohd Shafi; Head Phst Rishi Pandita and BMEO Ghat, Mashhood Latif while BMOs attended the meeting through virtual mode.
The CMO took a detailed review of the latest status of the routine immunization and achievements thereof including category wise and block wise vaccination.
The Dy. CMO and DIO gave a detailed presentation on the component wise achievements of Routine Immunization. They briefed about the block wise status and action taken by the department to cover all the dropout children of different age groups.
A threadbare discussion was held on different issues like health care achievements, patient care, FW and immunization and other related issues in the meeting.