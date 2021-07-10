Stranded LMVs allowed to move as Srinagar-Jammu highway re-opens partially after massive landslide

Banihal July 10: Authorities on Saturday allowed light motor vehicles (LMVs) stranded on either side of a massive landslide, which hit the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Magarkote last evening.
The landslide hit the thoroughfare at around 7:30 on Friday bringing the traffic to a standstill.
DSPT NHW Banihal, Shamsheer Singh told Greater Kashmir that the road stretch has been partially restored only for a one-way LMV traffic stranded on either side of the landslide.
The Kashmir and Jammu bound vehicles at Ramban and Banihal respectively has not been allowed to proceed ahead, he said.
Complete restoration for a two-way traffic will take a few more hours, Singh added.
The DSPT said that there is a big portion of rocks dangling at landslide site, which might delay the restoration work further.
He asked people not to embark on their journey on the highway unless a green signal comes from Traffic Police.
Pertinently, the landslide has damaged the portal of an under construction 4-lane tunnel being built near the spot of yesterday's landslide.