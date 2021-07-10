Stranded LMVs allowed to move as Srinagar-Jammu highway re-opens partially after massive landslide

Banihal July 10: Authorities on Saturday allowed light motor vehicles (LMVs) stranded on either side of a massive landslide, which hit the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Magarkote last evening.

The landslide hit the thoroughfare at around 7:30 on Friday bringing the traffic to a standstill.

DSPT NHW Banihal, Shamsheer Singh told Greater Kashmir that the road stretch has been partially restored only for a one-way LMV traffic stranded on either side of the landslide.