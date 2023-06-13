Strong earthquake strikes J&K’s Kishtwar, 21 houses develop cracks

While confirming that no structures were damaged in his panchayat, Sarpanch Arif Hussain acknowledged that several hilly villages in the area had suffered damages. Rescue operations have been ongoing for over 30 minutes, with a focus on Panchayat Shandri where at least 25 houses have developed cracks. Additionally, in Panchayat Sangna, 19 structures, mostly houses, have been impacted.

Authorities and rescue teams are continuing their efforts to assess the overall impact and ensure the safety of residents.

The extent of the damage caused by the earthquake is still being evaluated, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.