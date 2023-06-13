Strong earthquake strikes J&K’s Kishtwar, 21 houses develop cracks

Jammu, June 13: A strong earthquake struck the hilly district of Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, causing extensive damage to residential structures, officials said.
As many as 21 houses have cracked in the Panchayat Hiloor of Kuntwara in Kishtwar, according to Arif Hussain, Sarpanch of Panchayat Hiloor Kuntwara. Thankfully, no loss of life has been reported.
Rescue efforts are underway, with the joint participation of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and local residents. The teams are working tirelessly to evacuate people from their homes, as many structures have become unsafe to inhabit. The earthquake struck at approximately 1:34 PM today, leading to significant cracks in numerous buildings across the region.
While confirming that no structures were damaged in his panchayat, Sarpanch Arif Hussain acknowledged that several hilly villages in the area had suffered damages. Rescue operations have been ongoing for over 30 minutes, with a focus on Panchayat Shandri where at least 25 houses have developed cracks. Additionally, in Panchayat Sangna, 19 structures, mostly houses, have been impacted.
Authorities and rescue teams are continuing their efforts to assess the overall impact and ensure the safety of residents.
The extent of the damage caused by the earthquake is still being evaluated, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.