Students in Ramban protest against lack of transport

Ramban, May 10: The students of tehsil Pogal Paristan led by local leaders held a protest and blocked Magarkot Ukhral link road against the shortage of public transport and lack of facilities for the students in the district on Tuesday.
A large number of students led by local leaders assembled at Ukhral and raised slogans against the administration and demanded an increase in the number of large buses and minibuses particularly during morning and evening hours.
They said they are facing problems while going to and coming back from schools and colleges. Owing to shortage of buses and minibuses they are not able to reach their schools and colleges on time.
They said “our studies are suffering as most of our time is wasted waiting” for transport.
Amid slogans the students were demanding regular and timely transport facilities. They further said they get late to their schools and colleges every day.
They said a few days ago they brought the matter to the notice of administration despite that nothing in this regard has been done so for.
Working state president Youth Congress Fairoz Khan, demanded plying of RTC buses for Pogal, Makarkote, Alinabass and Senabati areas and half fares for students.
After getting information about the protest, tehsildar Ukhral reached the spot and assured the protestors that the matter would be resolved soon.
However the students threatened that if their demands were not fulfilled they would be left with no other option but to hit the roads for large scale protests.
Prominent leaders participated in the protest including Ex MLA and district president Congress, Ramban, Ashok Dogra, BDC chairman Ukhral Karleep Singh Bali and block president Ukhral Ishaq Khanday.