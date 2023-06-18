Summer carnival commences in Ramban to promote tourism

Ramban, June 18: Under the supervision of Secretary Tourism Department, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in collaboration with District Administration Ramban and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages is organising the first ever 2-days Neel Top Summer Carnival 2023.
It was inaugurated jointly by DDC Chairperson Ramban, Dr Shamshada Shan and District Development Commissioner Ramban Masrat -ul –Islam at Neel Top meadows, Ramban on 18th June. The 2 days mega cultural and adventure bonanza has been organized with the aim to promote tourism in this natural Marvel of Jammu Division.
Colourful cultural programmes including a bouquet of musical performances like the local Rambani Thaali Dance, Dogri Dance, Kashmiri Dance enthralled the audiences amid loud cheers and festive fanfare. Local artists of District Ramban also presented beautiful folk performances and engaged the audiences. The esteemed guests also threw open various departmental stalls showcasing local art, craft and also informative stalls regarding various beneficiaries oriented schemes. The Two days festival at the scenic meadows of Neel Top are attracting visitors in huge numbers and the first day witnessed a gathering of about 15-18 thousand people.
Locals were enthusiastic and appreciative of the step taken by the Tourism Department and District Administration Ramban to boost tourism in the region. Tourists as well as locals echoed the sentiment that employment shall be generated through such initiatives and promotional activities to bring such natural gems on national and international tourist map.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest Dr.Shamshada Shan said that Neel Top is untouched virgin scenic tourist destination which is blessed with unexplored natural beauty, housed under shadow of snow clad peaks namely Hans Raj & Shafawoin of Pir Panjal Ranges. She appreciated the efforts of Tourism Department and District Administration in organizing such mega promotional events which help in discovering such local natural spectacles, weaved with cultural diversity, scenic beauty and beautiful mountains with green meadows.