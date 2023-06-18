Summer carnival commences in Ramban to promote tourism

It was inaugurated jointly by DDC Chairperson Ramban, Dr Shamshada Shan and District Development Commissioner Ramban Masrat -ul –Islam at Neel Top meadows, Ramban on 18th June. The 2 days mega cultural and adventure bonanza has been organized with the aim to promote tourism in this natural Marvel of Jammu Division.

Colourful cultural programmes including a bouquet of musical performances like the local Rambani Thaali Dance, Dogri Dance, Kashmiri Dance enthralled the audiences amid loud cheers and festive fanfare. Local artists of District Ramban also presented beautiful folk performances and engaged the audiences. The esteemed guests also threw open various departmental stalls showcasing local art, craft and also informative stalls regarding various beneficiaries oriented schemes. The Two days festival at the scenic meadows of Neel Top are attracting visitors in huge numbers and the first day witnessed a gathering of about 15-18 thousand people.