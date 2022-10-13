Three IEDs, ammunition recovered in J&K's Ramban

Srinagar, Oct 13: Security forces on Thursday claimed to have recovered three IEDs and other ammunition in Gool area of Ramban district.
An official said that a major terror plot was foiled in the area by recovering 3 packed IEDs and other ammunition, news agency KNO reported.
He said that recovered material include 03 IEDs, 01 Battery, 17 PIKA rounds, 32 AK rounds, 01 safety fuse, 01 detonator, 20 meters electric wire and 06 packet explosive.
The official said that some documents that have been found along with this recovery indicate that militants were planning for a major strike in the area. He added that further investigation is going on in this regard.